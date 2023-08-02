Cops Rescue Over 200 Children From Sex Trafficking. But Wait. I Thought That Was A QAnon Conspiracy Theory

Federal officials announced Tuesday that the FBI had found more than 200 sex trafficking victims and 126 suspects during a two-week operation.

“Operation Cross Country” involved almost all FBI field offices, as well as state and local partners, according to a Bureau press release. The two-week initiative has been running for 13 years, and involves a slew of federal, state, local agencies and nonprofits committed to finding missing children, suspected victims and perpetrators of child sex crimes.

“Human trafficking is a grave violation of human rights that preys on the most vulnerable members of our society,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said of the most recent operation. “The FBI’s actions against this threat never waver as we continue to send our message that these atrocities will not be tolerated.”

But I was reliably informed by the media that child sex trafficking is a QAnon conspiracy… https://t.co/1lYHpTdbB2 pic.twitter.com/aDuWfbJjMd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 2, 2023

The FBI noted that 59 child victims of sex trafficking were located during the operation, as well as 59 children who’d been reported missing. (RELATED: Saving Kids From Sex Traffickers Is ‘Q-Anon Adjacent’ Now, According To Corporate Media)

The news comes just one month after outlets like Rolling Stone, NPR, Salon, The Guardian, Jezebel, ABC News, and more all said that child sex trafficking was a QAnon conspiracy theory. The articles from each of the above outlets — all shockingly similar in their nature — were written in response to the film “Sound of Freedom.”

The movie tells the true story of an anti-child sex trafficking team who managed to save countless children across Latin America from traffickers. It is still unclear why all of these corporate media outlets basically published the same hit-piece against the movie, and why their writers were so comfortable saying that child sex trafficking isn’t real.