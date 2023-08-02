Argentinos Juniors’ Luciano Sánchez Screams And Cries After Fully Dislocating His Knee

A defender for the Argentinos Juniors soccer team fully dislocated his left knee Tuesday in a Copa Libertadores game in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

After being challenged by veteran Fluminense left-back Marcelo, 29-year-old Luciano Sánchez suffered the injury. Originally, his teammates thought he broke his leg after it was stepped on by Marcelo, however, a medical report from the club stated it was a full dislocation.

Marcelo — who was sent off after being given a red card — cried in reaction while Sánchez was lying on the pitch and screaming, surrounded by worried players from both squads. The injury happened in the 56th minute of the game, with things ending in a 1-1 draw.

Sanatorio Finochietto hospital doctors say Sánchez’s recovery time will be anywhere from 8-12 months, according to local media via the Daily Mail.

WARNING: THIS IS EXTREMELY GRAPHIC — WATCH:

OMG 😳😳😳😳 Red card for Marcelo, after stepping on which Caused a fracture in Luciano Sanchez from Argentinos Juniors.pic.twitter.com/O02J0oxA2P — Omo Kogi (Yagba)🦅🦍 (@Oladapomikky1) August 1, 2023

“I lived a very tough moment on the pitch today,” said Marcelo on social media. “With no intention I injured a fellow footballer. I want to wish you the best possible recovery, Luciano Sánchez.”

Argentinos Juniors thanked both Fluminense and Marcelo for their worries regarding Sánchez.

“We are rivals, not enemies,” said the Argentinian club. (RELATED: Tennis Star Yibing Wu Collapses During Match Just Weeks After Fainting At Wimbledon)

Fernando Diniz, the current manager of Fluminense and Brazil‘s national team, spoke in a press conference about the situation and said that Marcelo didn’t deserve to be sent off and labeled everything “an unfortunate event.”