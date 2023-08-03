American Academy Of Pediatrics Calls For ‘Systemic Review’ Of Their Own Guidance Dysphoric Kids

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), a leading pediatric medicine group, is calling for a “systemic review” of their guidance on sex changes for kids.

The board members of AAP voted to reaffirm their 2018 guidance recommending sex changes for gender dysphoric youth during a meeting in Itasca, Illinois, The New York Times reports, but the group also added a recommendation for further review of their medical guidance, as multiple European countries move to restrict sex changes for children.

“The board has confidence that the existing evidence is such that the current policy is appropriate,” said Mark Del Monte, the CEO of AAP. “At the same time, the board recognized that additional detail would be helpful here.”

The AAP's 2018 guidance recommends that youth who identify as transgender be met with a "nonjudgmental approach that helps children feel safe in a society that too often marginalizes or stigmatizes those seen as different."

“The gender-affirming model strengthens family resiliency and takes the emphasis off heightened concerns over gender while allowing children the freedom to focus on academics, relationship-building and other typical developmental tasks,” the standards read.

The AAP also recommends that insurance plans cover surgical and other medical interventions to transition underage patients to appear as the opposite sex.

States across the nation — including Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and Oklahoma — are cracking down on child sex-change treatments. AAP has publicly opposed these bans.

At the same time, detransitioners are suing the doctors who performed provided them with puberty blockers, hormones and sex-changes surgeries when they were minors.

Travistock Clinic, which operated with a policy of unquestioningly affirming children who expressed gender identities that did not align with their biological sex, has been ordered to shut down by England’s National Health Service (NHS). Sweden has backtracked on a previous policy touting cross-sex hormones as “safe” and has banned sex-change treatments for minors in all but limited circumstances because “the risks outweigh the benefits currently.” The Norwegian Healthcare Investigation Board (NHIB) recommend that puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children be classified as “experimental.”

The pediatric guidance for transgender-identified youth was authored by two transgender activists without medical degrees, and the group has encouraged the Department of Justice to investigate critics of “gender affirming care.”