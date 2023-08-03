Dem Rep Apparently Didn’t Know Hunter Biden’s Emails Were Available Online

Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman seemed to be unaware that Hunter Biden’s laptop emails and documents were available online, during former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer’s testimony to the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

Archer talked about his relationship with Hunter Biden and whether the president’s son used the Biden “brand” as leverage in foreign business dealings, during a closed-door interview with the Oversight Committee. Goldman apparently didn’t understand that the documents relevant to Archer’s testimony were available to the public online, according to a newly-released transcript of the hearing.

Before Archer’s testimony began, Goldman asked general counsel for the House Republicans James Mandoflo where he obtained 24 documents and emails relevant to the hearing. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Said Chinese Chairman Liked Him For ‘Last Name’, ‘Aryan Godlike’ Features, Emails Show)

Devon Archer confirmed Joe Biden was THE BRAND, and he brought the most value to THE BRAND. pic.twitter.com/2wONAzmBPF — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 3, 2023

“What about the 24 documents?” inquired Goldman. “Were they among documents that were in possession of committee Democrats?”

“We picked out the 24 documents… they are documents that are either publicly available or documents that are available through the Hunter Biden laptop,” responded Mandoflo. “So yes. We’re now going to begin. It’s 10:30 –”

“That’s a no, though. We don’t have the hard drive you have, right?” Goldman asked.

“The documents are available online. The emails are available online,” said Mandaflo.

“So you are – your evidence is derived from online sources of – from a hard drive?” Goldman asked.

“Our evidence is from several sources. One is the Hunter Biden laptop, and that is available to Democrats,” Mandoflo said. We’re now going to begin.”

Hunter Biden’s laptop was reportedly first dropped off at a Delaware repair shop in 2019, where the owner handed over the contents to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani in turn gave the contents of the laptop to the New York Post, which broke the 2020 story about Biden’s involvement with a Burisma executive.

The story was censored on Twitter shortly after it was posted, despite the tech company having met with the FBI beforehand, which confirmed the laptop’s authenticity. Biden’s emails are available to the public online, as are many of his photos and text messages.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.