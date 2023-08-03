‘Foot Fondler’ Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Homes, Rubbing Women’s Feet While They Slept

Mark Anthony Gonzales was arrested Monday on charges of non-consensually fondling women’s feet, according to Wednesday reporting by KRON 4.

The alleged incidents happened while the victims were vacationing in Lake Tahoe in celebration of July 4th. Sleeping women were woken up to see a unknown man fondling their feet without permission. The man quickly departed the scene when caught in the act, the report says.

“During the early morning hours between July 1-3, 2023, an adult male entered two Stateline resort condominiums by opening unlocked screen doors. Once inside, he positioned himself at the foot of the bed and rubbed the feet of two separate adult females,” Douglas County Sheriff’s Office explained.

A Merced County man was arrested on suspicion of fondling the feet of women while they slept in vacation rentals at Lake Tahoe resorts. https://t.co/QDsigWi7Bo — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) August 2, 2023

The suspect was already known to local authorities as an individual that received sexual gratification from these acts.

“Investigators learned Gonzales was known to local law enforcement in the Atwater/Merced County, California area and was the suspect of numerous crimes, including the theft of women’s shoes, trespassing, and sexual self-gratification during some of these incidents,” Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities booked the suspect in Merced County Jail on charges of burglary and battery. He will be held on a fugitive warrant with $50,000 bail while he waits his extradition to Douglas County, Nevada.