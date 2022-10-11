Zoey Deutch Robbed Of $300k During Burglary

Police are investigating after burglars robbed the home of famous actress Zoey Deutch and stole $300,000 worth of personal items.

Deutch returned home to her Los Angeles estate early October to discovered her door smashed in and her home ransacked, according to TMZ. Sources close to the situation stated that the thief or thieves managed to steal in excess of $$300,000 worth of cash and jewelry from the home. The actress was out of town when the incident occurred, according to TMZ.

“Not Okay” star Zoey Deutch is certainly not doing OK, after burglars hit her L.A. Area home. https://t.co/BgxQrmkNJM — TMZ (@TMZ) October 11, 2022

The Los Angeles Police Department is actively investigating the matter and currently seeking the assistance of neighbors, reported the outlet. The police are hoping that video surveillance from a nearby home will aid them in identifying the suspect(s), or will at least lead them in the right direction to solve this crime, according to TMZ.

There have been no arrests so far, and the details continue to develop. Deutch and her camp have not responded to media requests for comment on this incident, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Famous Actor Becomes Victim Of Armed Robbery)

This burglary comes on the heels of a number of other celebrity home burglaries in recent weeks. Culprits targeted Arsenio Hall’s estate twice in a matter of weeks, when he was at home. Mariah Carey’s Atlanta home was also targeted in September, shortly after the star posted images of herself vacationing in Italy, according to TMZ.

Three suspects have been arrested in Carey’s case, according to Black Enterprise.