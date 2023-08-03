Leah Remini Sues Church Of Scientology In California Over ‘Psychological Torture’

Famous actress Leah Remini filed a lawsuit against the Church of Scientology and its leader David Miscavige in California Superior Court on Aug. 2, alleging harassment, defamation and other unlawful conduct.

Remini was part of the church from 1979-2013. She alleged the organization subjected her to “mob-style operations and attacks” while she was a member, according to Variety. “For 17 years, Scientology and David Miscavige have subjected me to what I believe to be psychological torture, defamation, surveillance, harassment, and intimidation, significantly impacting my life and career,” she said in a Wednesday press release, according to Variety.

The famous “King of Queens” actress is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for the alleged harm that affected her personal and professional life.

Remini alleged she was the subject of a series of attacks and “coordinated campaigns” that were meant to “obliterate” and “totally restrain and muzzle” her, and said the attacks were “activated by OSA and their operatives,” according to Variety.

The Church Of Scientology did not immediately respond to a Daily Caller request for comment.

Remini voiced her desire to stop others from being “targeted” by the Church of Scientology.

“I believe I am not the first person targeted by Scientology and its operations, but I intend to be the last,” she said.

Remini said she is attempting to “require Scientology, and any entity it controls and funds, to cease and desist its alleged practice of harassment, defamation, and other unlawful conduct against anyone who Scientology has labeled as an ‘enemy,'” according to Variety.

“With this lawsuit, I hope to protect my rights as afforded by the Constitution of the United States to speak the truth and report the facts about Scientology,” Remini said.

“I feel strongly that the banner of religious freedom does not give anyone license to intimidate, harass and abuse those who exercise their First Amendment rights,” she said. (RELATED: Awards Show Host Roasts Tom Cruise Over Scientology Connections)

“People who share what they’ve experienced in Scientology, and those who tell their stories and advocate for them, should be free to do so without fearing retaliation from a cult with tax exemption and billions in assets,” Remini wrote to her Instagram page, Wednesday.

“The press has a right to report about Scientology without facing a sophisticated intelligence operation from Scientology to destroy their personal lives and their careers,” she said.