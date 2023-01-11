Awards Show Host Roasts Tom Cruise Over Scientology Connections

Golden Globe Awards host Jerrod Carmichael roasted Tom Cruise for his connection to the Church of Scientology during Tuesday’s show, and the video clip of that moment is going viral on social media.

Carmichael took the stage with three Golden Globes in his arms and boldly dared to go where no host has gone before. He slammed Cruise for returning the three awards he had won, and jabbed at the legendary actor for his ties to Scientology.

“Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned,” Carmichael said. “I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.” Miscavige was a prominent member of the Church of Scientology who mysteriously disappeared in 2007.

Jerrod Carmichael’s Scientology joke sucked the air out of the room #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/S4bsijk0n8 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 11, 2023

Cruise famously returned his awards to the Hollywood Foreign Press in 2021 due to scandals associated with the organization and allegations that they lacked diversity and were not inclusive. Carmichael was on stage to introduce Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick co-stars Glen Powell and Jay Ellis to present an award when he seized the opportunity to deliver the jab at Cruise.

The comedian’s reference to the mysterious disappearance of Miscavige unearthed the discussion of her disappearance and put the spotlight back on Cruises’ dedication to the highly criticized organization. (RELATED: Jerrod Carmichael Slams The Hollywood Foreign Press Association In Opening Speech At Golden Globes)

Shelly Miscavige was married to the leader of the Church of Scientology, David Miscavige, who is closely associated with Tom Cruise and was his best man when Cruise married Katie Holmes, the NY Post reported. Shelly mysteriously went missing in 2007 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Former Scientologist Leah Remini left the organization and has been vocal about her experiences with the Church of Scientology. She filed a missing persons report immediately after leaving the movement in 2013. The case was reportedly dismissed within hours, according to ABC News.

Remini quickly took to social media to praise Carmichael for calling out the unsolved mystery and the alleged wrongdoings of the movement.

“Thank you Jerrod Carmichael! Where is Shelly??” Remini wrote to Twitter.

Video of Carmichael’s dig at Cruise and Scientology has been viewed well over four million times on Twitter alone, and social media has erupted with discussions about Cruise and his connection with the movement.