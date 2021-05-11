‘No F*cking Way’: Seth Rogen Reveals Tom Cruise Tried To Convert Him Into Scientology

Seth Rogen revealed that several years ago Tom Cruise tried to convert him into Scientology and the comedian said he “dodged” the “bullet.”

“A few hours into the meeting, the Scientology stuff comes up and how weird he’s looked in the press lately,” the 39-year-old actor recalled during his appearance on the SiriusXM radio show “The Howard Stern Show” about meeting Cruise in 2006 with film director Judd Apatow. (RELATED: Tom Cruise And Elon Musk Working Together On Movie Being Shot In Space)

My book got an amazing review and I’m honestly just so fucking happy about it, I promise I won’t go crazy with this shit just but I’m just thrilled thank you. https://t.co/aEuS0rQ3r7 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 10, 2021

“He said, ‘I think the pharmaceutical industry is making me look bad,'” Rogen explained about the meeting he took with the “Top Gun” star. “Then he said, ‘You should see what they do to my friend Louis Farrakhan.'” (RELATED: Former Scientologist Leah Remini Believes Tom Cruise Will ‘Lure’ His Daughter Into Scientology)

Apatow then noted the leader of the Nation of Islam had a history of anti-Semitic comments, but the “Mission Impossible” star rebutted it and blamed the media on “distorting” Farrakhan, according to Page Six.

“See, that’s the media,” Cruise explained, according to Rogen’s book. “They’re distorting all of it! Take my religion, for example — Scientology. They make it seem soooo f–king different than it is!”

“If you just gave me like an hour to tell you about it, you’d be like, ‘No f–king way?! That’s what Scientology is?! No f–king way!!’ In just one hour I could completely change your minds!!'” Rogen continued.

“I’m generally a weak-willed, weak-minded person,” the “Knocked-Up” star told Stern. “If they got him, what chance do I got? Thank god Judd was like, ‘Ah, I think we’re good. Let’s just talk about movies.’ Oof, dodged that bullet.”