UFC Fighter Says He Was Robbed At Gunpoint

UFC fighter Song Yadong said he was robbed at gunpoint by four men and his friend was pistol whipped during the altercation.

He shared the news in a video that was posted by TMZ on Thursday.

“For the first time in my life, I was held at gunpoint,” the 25-year-old bantamweight fighter said. “Last night, my friend and I drove back to Sacramento from San Francisco. On the way back, we were robbed by four black men at gunpoint,” he added, according to a translation by TMZ.

Yadong admitted he had been drinking and was tipsy at the time the incident occurred.

“When we got there, those four Black people who robbed us were already there,” Yadong said, according to TMZ.

He alleged that the next series of events were pre-meditated, and not crimes of convenience. The UFC fighter noted that he and his friend were targeted by the alleged assailants.

“They’re not following us, they’re waiting for the victim,” he said, according to the outlet.

Yadong said he stopped for water at a store within a gas station and was then approached by the men and allegedly held at gunpoint while they demanded that he and his friend hand over their valuables. It was at this point that his friend was reportedly pistol-whipped. (RELATED: Famous Musician Breaks His Silence After Suffering Brutal Attack)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 宋亚东 (@yadongsong)

“The man told him to hand over his money, his wallet, his necklace, and hit him with the handle of his gun,” Yadong said, according to TMZ.

The UFC fighter went on to say he felt lucky that he and his friend were alive to tell the tale of their experience and concluded the video by telling fans to give robbers whatever they want, if they faced a situation similar to this one, the outlet noted.