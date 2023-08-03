‘Unbelievable Circus Of Corruption’: Fox Contributor Says Dems In Trouble Over Hunter Allegations

Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt suggested that the Hunter Biden allegations spell bad news for Democrats on Thursday’s edition of “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Hurt said that Joe and Hunter Biden‘s alleged business deals with foreign nationals in exchange for political favors are among the most corrupt behaviors he has witnessed. (RELATED:New CNN Poll Spells Big Trouble For Biden)

“Let’s not forget that when Joe Biden bragged about sacking the prosecutor in Ukraine, the treat there, the carrot there, was the $1 billion in U.S. tax dollars that he gave to Ukraine,” Hurt said. “That was the first big bribe, and what did he get in exchange for that? He got his son set up in business, making $83,000 a month. And then all of the other stuff that has ever followed since then, I would argue, is a result of that.”

He contrasted the Hunter Biden allegations to the “kangaroo court investigation” into former President Donald Trump. He said that the allegations are not only “devastating” to Joe Biden, but also to Democrats as a whole. He argued that even if they could figure out a way to replace Joe Biden with another candidate, there is no way to completely wash off the stain of the allegations.

Hurt claimed that Democrats may not notice how damaging the allegations are now, but will feel the full weight of them when the election gets underway and the public begins to pay more attention.

“It’s almost cartoonish there’s so much evidence,” Hurt said. He argued that the best prosecutor for the alleged “unbelievable circus of corruption” will be Trump in the general election.