Liberal DC Reporter Says With Straight Face Biden’s Corruption Allegations Are ‘Baseless’ And ‘Extreme’

Alexi McCammond said with a straight face on Friday’s “Morning Joe” that the Biden family’s corruption allegations are “baseless” and “extreme.”

McCammond brushed off the new revelations regarding the Biden family after two whistleblowers with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and others with the Department of Justice (DOJ) came forth to Republicans in Congress.

“These extreme, really baseless claims that Joe Biden is corrupt is not going to work in districts like that. Impeachment proceedings are a drag to the American people, we’ve seen that in poll after poll and Republicans, as we see time and again, are having a really hard time running against themselves,” McCammond said.

“They can’t run against their own record because they’re not doing much for the American people, they don’t want to run against Donald Trump because of all the problems that he had and so they’re trying to create this boogie man out of Joe Biden,” she continued.

She accused House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of wanting his party to lose in the next election by investigating the Biden family.

“Kevin McCarthy, I often am wondering whether he cares about Republicans keeping the House in 2024 because so far he seems singularly focused on helping Donald Trump win the primary and get re-elected,” she added. (RELATED: Dem Rep Tries To Brush Off Biden Talking To Hunter’s Business Associates: ‘They’d Talk About…The Weather’)

A DOJ whistleblower leaked an FD-1023 form alleging that Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky bribed Joe and Hunter Biden with $5 million to fire a prosecutor investigating his energy company, Burisma, where Hunter served as a board director. The document referred to Biden as “the big guy.”

Devon Archer, Hunter’s former business associate, testified before the House Oversight Committee that Ukrainian oligarchs bragged about participating in bribery schemes and that Hunter referred to his father as “my guy” in conversations with energy officials.

The president repeatedly denied having any knowledge or communication with Hunter about his business dealings in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election. However, Archer also told the committee that Hunter called his father on speakerphone during dinners and meetings with foreign business associates at least 20 times in the span of ten years.

Hunter allegedly threatened a Chinese energy official to follow his orders by emphasizing that his father was present in the room in a WhatsApp message from July 2017.