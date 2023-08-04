Sen. Dianne Feinstein Cedes Power Of Attorney To Daughter, But Won’t Cede Her Seat In Congress

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is transferring her power of attorney to her daughter, according to a report published Thursday.

Some of her colleagues have called on the aging senator to resign.

Since returning to Washington, D.C. in May, Feinstein has become “a shadow of [her] former self,” Democratic New York Rep. Ritchie Torres argued in late May. The senator’s reported cognitive decline has led fellow Democrats to believe that “she can no longer fulfill her duties,” Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna tweeted April 12.

The senator decided to entrust her 66-year-old daughter, Katherine Feinstein, with overseeing legal affairs pertaining to her late husband’s estate, according a Thursday report from The New York Times.

Dianne Feinstein, 90, cedes power of attorney to daughter — but still serves in Congress https://t.co/6ii3oDWEeI pic.twitter.com/HZN99fr0uq — New York Post (@nypost) August 4, 2023

Feinstein, who fondly described her late husband Richard Blum as “her partner and best friend for more than 40 years,” is now engaged in a dispute with three daughters from Blum’s first marriage over life insurance and ownership of a luxury beach house, The New York Times reported.

The senator previously faced complications from shingles in February, leading to her hospitalization and subsequent multi-month absence from Capitol Hill, according to the New York Post.

One of the lawsuits claims that Feinstein requires extra financial assistance due to her rising medical costs, the Post reported.

Serving as the oldest member of Congress, Feinstein’s deteriorating health remains a point of concern for constituents and fellow legislators alike, the outlet noted.

The 90-year-old senator’s declining mental acuity was spotlighted when she had to be explicitly instructed by several staffers to say “aye” during an $831.781 billion Defense Appropriations Bill on July 27. (RELATED: Hot Mics Catch Dianne Feinstein Repeatedly Being Told ‘Just Say Aye’ During Key Defense Vote)

NOW – 90 years old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) told to “just say aye” at vote on the defense appropriations bill.pic.twitter.com/d7V5RDclWY — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 27, 2023

Feinstein has not expressed interest in relinquishing her power anytime soon, as she continues to rely on handlers to assist with basic duties.

The California senator has publicly announced that she will not seek reelection in 2024 after serving in office for more than 30 years.