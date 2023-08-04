The First Pumpkin Spice Lattes Of The Season Are Upon Us

The popular convenience store chain, 7-Eleven has kicked the fall season off by rolling out the season’s first pumpkin spice lattes in an attempt to manifest “cooler days.”

On Aug. 1, the Texas-based company revealed its lineup of pumpkin-flavored beverages, including the fan favorite pumpkin spice latte, and other fall-flavored foods such as apple cider donuts and pumpkin muffins, according to a press release from 7-Eleven. The release of the company’s fall menu comes weeks ahead of coffee chains Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks.

“Too soon? Too late,” the company said on its website. “We’re taking the lead in manifesting cooler days. Sorry ’bout it.”

“We know our customers wait all year long for their favorite fall flavors…so we decided to break out the pumpkin a little bit early this year,” Dennis Phelps, senior vice president of merchandising with 7-Eleven, said in the press release. (RELATED: 7-Eleven Recommends Los Angeles Locations Shut Down Because They Keep Getting Robbed)

Customers who are pumpkin spice latte lovers can find them at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations throughout the country between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the press release.

“It may not quite feel like fall outside yet, but it sure can taste like fall as we enjoy the first Pumpkin Spice Latte of the season,” Phelps added in the press release.

Starbucks is slated to drop its fall menu on Aug. 24 while Dunkin’ Donuts is rumored to be releasing its fall menu on Aug. 16, according to Parade.