REPORT: Teenager Charged With Homicide After Shooting 9-Year-Old Relative

Prosecutors in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, charged a 14-year-old child with homicide after he killed his 9-year-old relative in late July, according to local reports.

Harwinder Singh, 9, was shot and killed by his unidentified teenage relative shortly before 9:00 p.m. on July 24 while they were in the parking lot of a strip mall, according to WISN. Police told the outlet that the child was in the backseat of a car parked in the lot when his teenage relative fired the gun.

Children’s court documents reportedly state that the teenager repeatedly changed his story on the events of the shooting, having first told police that the child shot himself, WISN continued. Eventually, the teenager said he found the gun in the car’s center console while an older relative was inside a nearby liquor store.

Disabled Child Found In Upstate New York Apartment With 2 Dead Bodies, Had Been There For Days https://t.co/1hhGyLwlcI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 30, 2022

“I did it on accident, like ya’ll said, I pointed it at him, and I didn’t have control of the gun, and then I shot him in his head,” the child told officers. “I tried to get back there and help him, but I threw the gun back there just to make it seem like he did it or something like that, but I did not know what to do, like after I killed him on accident.” (RELATED: Here’s The Latest On The Woman Who Allegedly Told Son To Shoot Man Killed At Hot Dog Stand)

The teen was charged with second-degree reckless homicide, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and obstructing an officer, WISN noted. Prosecutors have not charged the adult family member as that person’s case is still under review.