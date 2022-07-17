2 Dead, 3 Wounded In Indiana Mall Shooting

At least two people were killed and three others were wounded Sunday in a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana.

A shooter has reportedly died after opening fire at an Indianapolis mall around 6 p.m. Sunday night, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told 13News. It is unclear whether the gunman is one of those counted in the two deaths, or if they represent an additional death, the outlet noted. It is also unclear what the shooter’s motive was, and the number of active shooters, Fox 59 reported.

There are multiple casualties reference this incident. There is no known ongoing threat. Multiple agencies are assisting with clearing the mall. https://t.co/OBmm6IdYUd — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 17, 2022

People inside the mall told 13News reporter Logan Gay that they heard at least 20 gunshots in the food court, with the local police department confirming that the shooting only took place in the food court area. Authorities are continuing to search other parts of the all for any potential victims, The Associated Press reported.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said at a brief news conference following the attack, The AP continued. Further updates will be released throughout the night, Bailey noted, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Rolling Stone Blames Buffalo Shooting On Republicans Despite Gunman Being Self-Professed ‘Left-Wing Authoritarian’)

Greenwood police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to go to the Greenwood Police Training Center at 736 Loews Boulevard or call Johnson County Dispatch at (317) 346-6336.