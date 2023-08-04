Police Drop Criminal Battery Charge Against Cardi B: REPORT

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reportedly cleared Cardi B of all charges Thursday after she threw a microphone at a concert goer who launched a beverage in her face.

Cardi B was performing at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas Saturday when a female fan apparently hurled the beverage at her. She retaliated by tossing the microphone right at the fan, also hitting a female bystander, who later filed a complaint with the police, according to TMZ. A criminal battery investigation was then launched against the rapper, but charges have now been reportedly dropped.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Check out cardi B’s reaction after she asked fans to splash her water on stage Follow @jistnaija for more pic.twitter.com/9sgOaLbdx1 — Jistnaija (@jistnaija) July 31, 2023

Video footage emerged of Cardi B asking the crowd to splash water on her to cool her down, and moments later the woman threw an unknown beverage with ice in it right at Cardi B’s face.

The police concluded the investigation and reiterated, “No charges will be filed in relation to this case,” according to TMZ.

The famous artist’s lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld gave a statement to TMZ regarding the matter.

“This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi,” they said. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.” (RELATED: Lizzo Breaks Her Silence In Alleged Sexual Harassment Case)

The woman who was hit claimed the microphone hit her in the right shoulder and said she is now “experiencing pain because of the incident and is going to go get medical attention after she returns home” from her travels, according to KSNV.

The microphone that was thrown is now listed on eBay for almost $100,000.