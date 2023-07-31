Cardi B Slams Microphone At Fan After Scary On-Stage Incident In Las Vegas

Cardi B was the latest victim of an on-stage attack during a concert, but she handled the situation by taking matters into her own hands and striking back.

Cardi B was performing Bodak Yellow for her outdoor set at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday while wearing a flowy, orange dress with cut-outs and a low cleavage line. She appeared to be completely in her element as she performed the song. One of the attendees changed the energy of the show by hurling a drink toward Cardi B’s face while standing in the front row, and things immediately took a turn.

The famous singer seemed stunned for a brief moment. She stared down at the person that threw the drink with an angry expression on her face. She wound up and threw the microphone at the concertgoer. Her security team then moved in on the attendee and escorted the person out of the area.

New angle of Cardi B throwing the mic at that girl pic.twitter.com/uEMkomZ5YM — BARDIB (@BogleJudane) July 30, 2023

There were no reports on who was behind the incident, or why they opted to throw a drink at Cardi B in the first place. It’s unclear whether there will be any charges, or whether the fan suffered any injuries. (RELATED: Drake Hit By Object On Stage As Disturbing Trend Continues)

🚨BOGUS ALERT🚨

Cardi B has a microphone implanted into her throat! Here she is in concert as someone throws a drink at her, she throws her obvious fake microphone at them and continues to sing. And get this, doesn’t even move her lips.

WOW!https://t.co/y84layZ7v0 — Ken Miles (@kenmilesamerica) July 31, 2023

Cardi B retweeted a video of the incident that showed the drink splash from another angle, but didn’t comment on the incident.

She continued to perform her set without flinching after the drink was thrown at her, although replayed videos of the incident show that the song continued and Cardi B could be heard singing, even though she had stopped her performance, and was without a mic.

This is one of many on-stage attacks that have plagued the live music scene this season.