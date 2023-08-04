REPORT: Two Schools Set To Join BIG10, Adding Power To Powerhouse Conference

The University of Oregon and the University of Washington are set to join the BIG10 conference, sources tell ESPN. The two schools would join UCLA and USC as the latest to depart the PAC-12 conference.

The schools will officially apply for membership Friday with leaders from current BIG10 schools holding a vote Friday evening. There was some initial pushback within the BIG10, but the vote is expected to be unanimous, according to ESPN.

Exit fees for the two schools are still uncertain, but they will both receive smaller allotments from the current PAC-12 television deal, which runs through the 2029-30 school year.

This move would push the BIG10 to 18 schools and leave the PAC-12 in even more jeopardy than before. In late July, Colorado decided to leave the PAC-12 and rejoin the BIG12, and Arizona joining the BIG12 severely increases the likelihood the conference could fold within the coming years.

Going into the 2024 season, the PAC-12 looks to rebound and gain new teams, but the most probable candidate would be the Mountain West conference and they would require a $32 million exit fee for a change that soon. (RELATED: Joe Manchin, Tommy Tuberville Introduce Bill To Reform College Sports)

With the BIG10 conference now at 18 teams, there’s concern regarding finances and if there will be enough allotments from revenue sources, such as television deals, to satisfy all the schools. Concerns with travel and the well-being of students have also been discussed with schools now needing more time to travel across the country as opposed to before, when the most western school in the conference was Nebraska.

None of these changes will begin to materialize until the 2024 season when schools like Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC, and BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF join the BIG12. The 2024 season will also include the expansion of the College Football Playoff to a 12-team tournament.