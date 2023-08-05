11 Kids Hospitalized, 7 Critically Wounded In School Bus Crash

A school bus carrying about 30 people, most of them teenagers, crashed Friday in Idaho, injuring eleven, with seven of them in critical condition, state troopers said in a statement.

A YMCA summer camp program bus rolled over in a crash on State Highway 55 near milepost 84, the statement read. The crash reportedly occurred at about 3 p.m. All the children on board the bus were transported by air and road to local hospitals “in an abundance of caution,” the statement noted. Three other buses in the summer camp program were reportedly not involved in the crash. The police and the YMCA were in the process of informing the children’s families of the crash. (RELATED: ‘Flew Out Of His Seat’: Bus Collision Leaves 1 Dead, 13 Injured)

Update: School bus crash closes Highway 55 north of Banks https://t.co/mSCBP0lc2Z pic.twitter.com/qbynhYySIf — KTVB.COM (@KTVB) August 4, 2023

The crash was “one of those things you never want to see happen,” said YMCA Treasure Valley President David Duro, KTVB News reported. He said the bus was returning from Horsethief Reservoir when it crashed. “Horsethief Reservoir Campground (HRC) is owned by the State of Idaho, under the auspices of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG),” according to the campground’s website. The Treasure Valley Family YMCA “manages the campsites at the HRC and the IDFG manages the facilities, reservoir, wildlife and all real property” in a partnership that dates back to 2017, the website noted.

Idaho state troopers are investigating the cause of the crash, which is currently unknown, per the police statement.