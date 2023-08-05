‘Gonna Be Sexy Forever’: Famous Rapper Reveals His ‘Older’ Celebrity Crush

Rapper 50 Cent revealed his affection for 78-year-old actress Dame Helen Mirren since he met her at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, according to a Men’s Health interview.

50 Cent Shares Untold Stories Behind His Life and Multimedia Empire (Philip Ellis / Men’s Health)https://t.co/hWUxbKTjRShttps://t.co/i5QIXDYnGH — WeSmirch (@WeSmirch) August 4, 2023

“She’s sexy. She’ll look at you, and you go ‘oh shit!’ I don’t care how old she get, I don’t give a fuck what nobody says, she’s sexy,” 50 Cent said to the outlet. “It’s her confidence, it’s everything that she is for all of these years. She’s gonna be sexy forever.” (RELATED: ‘Watch How Bad It Gets’: 50 Cent Says Los Angeles Is ‘Finished’ Over No-Bail Policies)

The 48-year-old rapper revels in female attention; this was especially the case after his first album and accompanying tour found success. Although he referred to himself as a “bad bitch,” 50 Cent admitted this attention messed with his mind and caused him to avoid afterparties.

“The girl’s looking at you, and you’re like ‘oh she thinks she’s gonna get me,'” 50 Cent said.

The interview touched on other topics, including 50 Cent’s persona and rise to stardom. The rapper said he developed his tough exterior while in a juvenile facility, explaining it was necessary to do so because “if they look at you like you might be a hard time, they might not want to have an altercation.” The rapper spent his early career wearing a bulletproof vest and riding in armored vehicles.

“This is almost a hallmark. The beginning of my career, I was seen more often with it than without it,” 50 Cent said about his protective equipment, explaining he used “the same stuff Obama was riding in.”

The rapper continues to work on various projects such as a television adaptation of “8 Mile” by Eminem, his inspiration and “safe place.”

“I want to be able to create projects that command attention by being multicultural projects, not just Black projects,” 50 Cent said. “If you make a project [with an] all-white cast, you’re up against the greatest cinematography of all time, because it’s been done so well for so long … When you start to offer different cultures, different people’s journeys and stuff like that; we can tap into something that hasn’t been done. And it could be amazing. It could be a step forward.”