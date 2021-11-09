Eminem Is Unrecognizable In His Role As White Boy Rick In ‘BMF’

Eminem is pretty much unrecognizable in his “BMF” role.

The star rapper is appearing in the seventh episode of the hit Starz show from 50 Cent about an organized crime outfit, and he’s appearing as White Boy Rick. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

White Boy Rick, real name Richard Wershe Jr., is a legendary drug dealer from Michigan, who was also the main focus of a movie starring Matthew McConaughey.

Following the episode leaking early, 50 Cent tweeted photos of Eminem in the role, and he looks like a completely different person.

Not only does he look different, he looks much younger as well. You can see the photos below.

Episode 7 of BMF is the best work i have done directing to date.I’m disappointed that STARZ handled this so poorly. I used my personal relationships to make things happen they couldn’t have made happen. @eminem thank you for doing this for me. I love you bro. pic.twitter.com/rxgCALkGuz — 50cent (@50cent) November 7, 2021

I honestly wouldn’t recognize Eminem looking like that if he walked right past me on the street. There’s zero chance I’d know it was him.

He could be sitting right next to me at a bar and I wouldn’t recognize him.

Eminem in the role of young drug dealer White Boy Rick on @50cent show #BMF on Starz pic.twitter.com/q78Vepi0Ny — yani ☈ (@shadyfenty_) November 7, 2021

Also, I’ve never seen “BMF,” but judging from the trailer, it looks like it’s an awesome show from 50 Cent, and the fact Eminem is in it certainly doesn’t hurt.

The episode with Eminem is slated to air November 21 for those of you interested!