50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Church Robbery

50 Cent took to Twitter to weigh in on a recent church robbery in Brooklyn after a pastor and his wife were robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry.

Church was in session when robbers barged in on Sunday, and the entire incident was captured on live stream. The video has since gone viral, and 50 Cent expressed his dismay to his 12.5 million Twitter followers. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church while it’s in service. WTF,” 50 Cent wrote, alongside a re-tweet of the video.

👀 Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church while it’s in service. 🤷🏽‍♂️WTF pic.twitter.com/N5Ps5kPIIN — 50cent (@50cent) July 25, 2022

The incident unfolded at Leaders of Tomorrow church, where Bishop Lamor Whitehead was known to be a flashy preacher who often wore designer outfits and elaborate jewelry, according to CNN.

Whitehead and his wife had $1 million worth of gold jewels and gems taken from them during the brazen robbery, when three masked gunmen stormed their church and targeted the couple for their valuables, according to Fox 5 News. Among the many items that were stolen from the couple was a Rolex watch which belonged to Whitehead. (RELATED: Violent Daylight Robbery Caught On Camera In Greenwich, Connecticut)

50 Cent expressed how appalled he was by the fact that armed men would enter a church with the intention to rob anyone, let alone the pastor that was in the middle of preaching. His social media post generated many comments from fans and followers that shared the same sentiment about the sad state of the world.

“When I see them come in to the sanctuary, with their guns, I told everybody, ‘get down,'” Whitehead said to Fox 5 News.

No shots were fired during the horrifying incident, and the suspects fled the scene and drove off in a white Mercedes, according to Fox 5 News.