Two Police Officers Critically Wounded During Traffic Stop, Suspect Killed In Shootout With SWAT

Two Orlando police officers were shot during a traffic stop Friday, launching an extensive search for the suspect which ended in a shootout, according to authorities.

The officers were injured during an investigation of a vehicle linked to a homicide in Miami around 11 p.m. Friday, according to a Saturday statement by the Orlando Police Department (OPD). The suspect then reportedly shot and critically injured the officers, proceeding to carjack a vehicle and flee.

The suspect was located after at a Holiday Inn which was quickly evacuated around 6:00 a.m Saturday by a local SWAT team, according to the Saturday statement by the OPD. The suspect reportedly barricaded himself in his room before, after refusing multiple attempts to get him to surrender, he reportedly initiated a shootout. He became deceased around 8:58 a.m., per the OPD.

“I’m grateful for the doctors and nurses providing the essential care that the injured officers need at this time,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said in a statement via Twitter, “I also want to join Chief Smith in thanking the officers and our law enforcement partners who’ve ensured the suspect is no longer a threat to our community.”

The suspect was identified as Daton Viel, 28, who had a lengthy criminal history, according to authorities. (RELATED: Newly Released Video Shows Police Shootout With Suspect In Crowded Supermarket)

“Our brave men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement via Twitter prior to the shootout, “The perpetrator must face harsh justice.”

The officers are in critical condition but are both expected to make a full recovery, Dr. Michael Cheatham, an Orlando health chief surgical officer, said during a press conference Saturday.

“Our officers are lucky to be alive and we ask that you continue to pray for them,” Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith said in a statement.