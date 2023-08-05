REPORT: ‘One Tree Hill’ Actress Files For Divorce After 13 Months Of Marriage

An actress from the hit television show, “One Tree Hill,” reportedly filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage.

Sophia Bush reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Grant Hughes, Friday following 13 months of marriage, according to People.

Sophia Bush is divorcing husband Grant Hughes after just 13 months of marriage, according to multiple reports. https://t.co/pXzte7cRJA — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 5, 2023

“Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends,” a source close to the separating couple said, the outlet reported.

The divorce comes after the 41-year-old celebrity recently celebrated her wedding anniversary in an Instagram post. (RELATED: Singer Divorces Victorian Ghost Husband After He Allegedly CheTed On Her With Marilyn Monroe)

“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband.’ Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary,” Bush wrote in June captioning a throwback photo of the pair.

Bush and Hughes were married June 11, 2022 at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma approximately one year after announcing their engagement. The proposal occurred when the two took a boat ride on Lake Como in Italy, per People.

The announcement of the couple’s separation follows those of several celebrity divorces announced earlier this year.

After divorcing her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande began dating her “Wicked” co-star, Ethan Slater, who divorced his own wife soon after the pair publicized their relationship. Slater’s wife, Lilly Jay, reportedly lashed out after news broke of Grande’s reported affair with her husband, saying that her family is “just collateral damage.”