Sofia Vergara Is Getting Divorced

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello are calling it quits after seven years of marriage.

The couple released a joint statement on the matter Monday.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they told Page Six.

They went on to illustrate their separation is an amicable one.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they said to Page Six.

A source close to the matter was reportedly able to provide additional information about the state of their relationship.

“Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.” the source told Page Six.

Fans suspected their might have been trouble in paradise when Vergara posted a series of images of herself and a group of friends while in Italy celebrating her birthday. Manganiello was notably missing from the images and left a very simple birthday message on her social media account.

The “Modern Family” star turned 51 years old. Manganiello is 46.

The pair were last seen publicly together in June in Hoboken, N.J., when Vergara visited Manganiello on the set of his new project “Nonnas,” per Page Six. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Is Getting Divorced)

The reason behind their relationship problems and the cause of the marital breakdown have not been officially declared.

It’s also unclear if there was a prenup in place at the time of their marriage.

The story continues to unfold.