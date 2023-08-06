EMT Arrested In Undercover Sting For Allegedly Stealing Money From Investigator Patient

A New York City emergency medical technician (EMT) was arrested Wednesday and charged with stealing money from an undercover agent posing as a patient, according to local authorities.

Luis A. Carrillo, Jr., 43, of Corona, allegedly stole $600 from the undercover investigator while transporting the supposed patient in an ambulance to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens around 3:26 a.m. He “was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny and Official Misconduct, both class A misdemeanors,” according to a New York City Department of Investigation (DOI) statement released Thursday. The investigator reportedly discovered, once dropped off at the hospital, that $690 was missing from the $1,100 in marked bills in his wallet. Other investigators stopped the ambulance after it had left the hospital and reportedly recovered $600 from Carrillo’s front right pocket but did not recover the remaining $90. They immediately arrested Carrilo. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Steals From Officer Who Collapsed On Driveway, Goes On Spending Spree)

The sting operation was an integrity test prompted by allegations of theft involving the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) employee, per the statement. He faces up to four years in jail for the class E felony and one year in jail for each of the class A misdemeanors if convicted. He was reportedly suspended from his estimated $59,534 per year job, which he held since October 2012.

“This defendant took an oath to provide emergency medical assistance with diligence and compassion, but instead used his position to steal from an individual who appeared to be in need of care, according to the charges. The disgraceful charged conduct stands in stark contrast to the FDNY’s countless EMTs who act with honor and integrity every day, delivering critical care to New Yorkers in need,” said DOI Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber, the statement noted.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, who is prosecuting the case, said her “office will hold the defendant to account,” while thanking the DOI for their work.