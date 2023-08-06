DeSantis-Newsom Debate Proposed Rules Released, Governor’s Spox Calls Them ‘A Joke’

A spokesperson for California Gov. Gavin Newsom dismissed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposal of a two-minute pre-recorded video introduction for their debate as a “joke.”

The possibility of DeSantis and Newsom going head-to-head in a verbal duel has caught voters’ attention, with both governors drawing passionate approval and criticism.

As preparations continue to be finalized, both camps have found themselves at odds over specific rules related to the event’s format, reportedly causing tensions to escalate between the two governors, the New York Post reported.

Newsom spokesperson Nathan Click recently accused DeSantis of using “crutches” like “cheat notes and a cheering section” to “hide his insecurity and ineptitude,” according to Politico.

The Florida governor favors a live studio audience for the debate split “50-50,” while Newsom prefers an empty room, per the proposed rules acquired by the Politico Playbook.

While both governors are gearing up to defend their respective positions on the national stage, however, they have managed to find some common ground. The feuding politicians mutually agreed on several planning points, including having Fox News’ Sean Hannity as the sole questioner, ensuring equal speaking time and selecting Nov. 8 as the date for the debate, the Post noted. (RELATED: ‘Absolutely, I’m Game’: Ron DeSantis Accepts Debate Offer From Gavin Newsom)

DeSantis has repeatedly criticized the Golden State’s liberal policies during his 2024 campaign, stating voters “have fled California in record numbers” under Newsom’s leadership, per a recent interview with Hannity.

Newsom retaliated by targeting DeSantis’ approach toward “woke” education during an April visit to Florida, the outlet reported.

Despite ongoing speculation, Newsom has reportedly denied any potential challenge to President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination in 2024, per the Post.

Nevertheless, Newsom’s team continues to taunt DeSantis’ apparent failure to gain popularity in the GOP nomination, with Click telling Politico, “It’s no wonder Trump is kicking his ass.”

As candidates prepare for the upcoming GOP debate in August, DeSantis criticized former President Trump over the possibility of skipping the event. “Nobody’s entitled to be nominated. You got to earn it,” the Florida governor told Newsmax on Wednesday.