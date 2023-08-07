Beyonce Paid $100,000 To Help Concert Goers Trapped In Wild Storm

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ tour company reportedly paid a $100,000 bill to keep the trains in D.C. running after hours to accommodate fans. Fans had to shelter in place for a while before the concert due to a storm Sunday, causing the show to be pushed back.

Lighting and thunder were paired with a downpour of rain that forced thousands of fans at FedEx Field to stop in and around the stadium. Video footage posted to social media shows fans packed tight into the very crowded space as they waited for the storm to subside.

We about to pass out waiting. Shelter in place has 50000 people in a hallway at fedex field !!!! 😡🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/9rYejmRtNL — and nem. (@rightschamp) August 7, 2023

Reports indicated the crowd of thousands of people remained contained for nearly two hours until the bad weather subsided, and they were able to make their way to the concert. The event started very late, but the fans still needed to make their way home.

The Metro train service hours were extended to accommodate the unexpected situation and ensure everyone’s safety.

The tab to extend the entire train service for over an hour late into the evening and the wee hours of the morning had to be paid by someone, and Beyonce’s camp paid the bill to accommodate their fans, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Lil Baby Abruptly Cancels 7 Tour Dates Without Explanation)

The entire concert was affected, and the conditions were quite wet during Beyonce’s big performance. However, attendees were treated to an extra special appearance by the star’s daughter, Blue Ivy, who took the stage as a dancer alongside her famous mother.