Lil Baby Abruptly Cancels Seven Tour Dates With No Explanation

Famous singer Lil Baby has abruptly canceled seven of his tour dates on his It’s Only Us tour, and has offered absolutely no explanation to ticketholders.

Disappointed fans discovered the list of tour stops had been significantly shortened this week, with the removal of seven dates from the roster, according to Billboard. The Atlanta rapper has not addressed the cancellations on social media, and official outlets have been unable to provide additional information to fans. The Kid LAROI, a featured artist on the tour, has also been removed from the lineup, according to Billboard.

Lil Baby Cancels Seven ‘It’s Only Us’ Tour Dates With No Explanation https://t.co/yIFksEZiRR — billboard (@billboard) July 17, 2023

The It’s Only Us tour was slotted to kick off at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on July 26. Slashed tour stops include the Aug. 1 show in Phoenix, Aug. 9 in Sacramento, Salt Lake City’s Aug. 14 show, Denver’s Aug. 15 show, and Pittsburgh’s Sept. 5 tour stop. Sept. 6 in Indianapolis and Sept. 8 in Louisville have also been canceled, according to Billboard.

“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund,” a brief notice on Ticketmaster reads.

Refunds are reportedly being automatically issued within 30 days.

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, posted an updated tour schedule to his Instagram account Friday, and fans immediately noticed something was wrong when the shows they planned to attend no longer appeared on the roster. Many took to the comments section of the artist’s social media page to vent their frustrations over not being given any sort of reason for the cancelation, according to Billboard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lilbaby

The tour was initially announced as a 341-date schedule, and was promoted by Lil Baby with a video that hyped up his opening acts. (RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Announces He Isn’t Well Enough To Kick Off His Comeback Tour)

GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up and Junxho are still listed as opening acts in the updated tour announcements.

Shows were added in Philadelphia for Aug. 29, and and New York for Aug. 30, causing even more confusion among fans wondering why some dates and stops were removed entirely while others were tacked on.