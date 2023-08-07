Bud Light Sales Tank Another 26% After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

It just continues to get worse and worse for Bud Light.

Bud Light sales continue to tumble in the fallout of the Dylan Mulvaney disaster, while on the flip side, the brand’s opponents are continuing to take shots at their market share, according to the most recent data.

Extending the decline of Anheuser-Busch, the brand’s sales have tanked another 25.9% for the week ending July 29, according to Nielsen IQ dollar sales data provided to the Daily Caller by Bump Williams Consulting.

For the past three months, Bud Light has lost their spot as America’s top-selling beer. By the end of August, it’s expected that Modelo Especial will jump into the No. 1 spot for the rest of the year.

But Modelo — who shot up 14.8% in sales last week — isn’t the only brand who has benefited from Bud Light‘s hilarious embarrassment. Their other rivals Yuengling Lager (22.5%), Coors Light (20.7%) and Miller Lite (19.25%) also saw increases, according to the data.

Bud Light sink another 26% amid Dylan Mulvaney fiasco https://t.co/y8xUTLwWkJ pic.twitter.com/97rxOxFeZM — New York Post (@nypost) August 7, 2023

Man, this is hilarious.

Quite frankly, I’ve gotten to the point where every time I see Bud Light in the grocery store, I laugh. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t enjoying their pain. I get so much satisfaction out of seeing Anheuser-Busch collapse because I just can’t help but to feel like they betrayed America. Bud Light used to be everybody’s go-to, and then they pull that Mulvaney nonsense? (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Would Have Rolled Over In Their Graves’: Anheuser-Busch Heir Blasts Dylan Mulvaney Ad)

They deserve everything that’s coming at ’em.