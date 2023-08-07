‘I Was Stunned’: California Lottery Player Goes To Work Without Realizing He’d Bought Winning $1 Million Ticket

A man became a millionaire after winning the California lottery Wednesday with his $1 million ticket, but he went to work before discovering his luck, local outlet ABC10 reports.

Vang Cha is a regular California Lottery player, according to ABC10. He bought a $30 California 200X scratcher instead of his usual SuperLotto Plus ticket once he read about the probability of winning with the other ticket.

Sacramento man wins $1M off last row in 30th scratcher ticket https://t.co/8dfx6Bbj2v — ABC10 (@ABC10) August 3, 2023

The Sacramento man won $500 from his $30 California 200X ticket. He spent his first earnings on 30 $10 Xtreme Multiplier scratchers from Mike’s Liquors, a store on South Land Park Drive, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Impoverished Indian Women Who Pooled Money For $3 Lottery Ticket Win Over $1 Million)

Cha then went to work, where he scratched off 20 of his tickets and did not win any money, ABC10 reported. Cha then went to work, and didn’t start scratching the remaining 10 tickets until he returned home later that day.

The last row of the last ticket contained the lucky number that led to Cha’s $1 million prize, according to the outlet.

“I was stunned! I scanned it on the Lottery app to make sure it was true, and it was,” Cha told ABC10.

This is not the first time luck has struck California lottery players in recent weeks. The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Mart in Los Angeles won $1 million after being recognized as the retailer who sold the winning Powerball ticket worth $1.08 billion in July. Lottery officials awarded seven-year store owner Mabor Herrera with his check.