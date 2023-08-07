Dem Rep. Judy Chu Says Hunter Biden Got ‘Fair Plea Deal’ From DOJ

Democratic Rep. Judy Chu of California claimed Monday that Hunter Biden received a “fair plea deal” from the Department of Justice, despite whistleblower testimony.

Chu’s comments about the failed plea bargain came nearly two weeks after Hunter Biden pled not guilty to all charges after the plea deal collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision on July 26. Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, spoke to House Oversight Committee investigators on July 31 prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence and told investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals.” (RELATED: ‘How Corrupt Is That?’: Freedom Caucus Chair Calls Out Dem Rep For Downplaying Biden Talking To Hunter’s Business Pals)

WATCH:



“Hunter Biden did plead guilty, he interacted with the law, that’s very much unlike former President Trump, who has flaunted it so many times,” Chu told “Meet the Press Now” host Kristen Welker. “I think there is a huge contrast between Biden and Trump and in fact, that Biden got a fair plea deal from the prosecutors.”

Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers Gary Shapley and fellow whistleblower Joseph Zeigler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

Congressional Republicans, candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and legal experts all criticized the plea agreement announced on June 20, with some calling it a “sweetheart deal.”

“The person who was in charge of it was a Trump appointee,” Chu, who reportedly has ties to a Chinese Communist Party front group said, referencing United States Attorney David Weiss who led the investigation into Hunter Biden. Chu has denied the reports, despite documents and photos contradicting her claim.

