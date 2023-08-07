Police Arrest French Man After Reportedly Finding Wife In ‘Torture Room’ With Broken Legs And Shaved Head

A man in France has been taken into custody after law enforcement officials allegedly discovered his naked wife in a locked room with a shaved head and suffering from multiple broken bones.

Police in Forbach, a town in northeastern France near the border with Germany, arrested a 55-year-old German national after being alerted to a potential kidnapping, torture situation at his home, Newsweek reported. The man’s 53-year-old wife had reportedly managed to get in touch with German authorities regarding her desperate situation. They then notified French law enforcement, according to Barron’s.

Husband caught torturing wife after holding her captive for 12 years—Police https://t.co/T4YerQN2Pz pic.twitter.com/z2T6KRvNT0 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 7, 2023



When officials arrived at the residence, they reportedly found her inside a bedroom cordoned off with metal wire, the outlet stated. Officers also allegedly discovered a notebook which documented the times the woman had been fed as well as what authorities described as a “torture bench,” Newsweek reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Teenage Twins Escape ‘House Of Horrors’ Where They Were Allegedly Forced To Consume Human Waste)

The woman said in her statement to authorities that she has been held against her will and tortured in the home since 2011, according to the outlet.

Officials rushed the woman to the hospital where she was found to have been suffering from fractures in her fingers and in both of her legs, Barron’s reported.

The man is facing charges of aggravated rape, kidnapping, as well as acts of torture and barbarism, Barron’s reported.