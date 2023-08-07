Man Allegedly Used Paddleboard To Steal Boat, Ram It Into Police Before Leading Officers On Chase

A homeless man was arrested on Sunday in Miami for allegedly stealing a boat, ramming police boats, and leading officers on a chase through Biscayne Bay, according to WPLG Local 10.

Carlos Alberto Menendez, 59, allegedly used a paddleboard to approach and board a boat moored roughly 100 feet from the shoreline. The boat owner happened to be near the scene, the outlet noted.

Menendez allegedly started the boat and made his way north before turning south in the direction of the Rickenbacker Causeway. Officers responded quickly, spotting Menendez as he was allegedly speeding south in the Intracoastal Waterway, close to Dinner Key Marina.

The pursuit was carried out by marine officers from multiple agencies, including the Miami Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, per WPLG Local 10. (RELATED: 8-Year-Old Stole Car At Gunpoint, Led Alabama Cops On Chase: Police)

Menendez allegedly rammed police boats multiple times during the chase, before coming to a sudden stop southwest of Key Biscayne and Stiltsville, the outlet reported.

Menendez is now in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with a bond set at $11,000. His charges include second-degree grand theft, evading police, and reckless operation of a boat, the outlet reported.