Men Plead Guilty To Stealing $147,000 Of Weed. Video Shows Them Losing Most Of It While Evading Police

Five Michigan men reportedly stole a pickup truck and used it to steal $147,000 worth of marijuana March 15 before being chased by police, according to MLive.

Video shows the suspects engaged in a high-speed police chase north of Bay County as bundles of burglarized marijuana came loose from the vehicle’s bed and windows, blowing through the air and onto the road. (RELATED: Adam Silver Smelled Marijuana On Kevin Durant During Their Meeting About The Substance)

The four-minute video shows the entire chase, which reportedly concluded when the work truck struck a civilian motorist on Dixie Highway. The truck kept driving after the crash, but troopers brought the stolen vehicle to a stop by ramming into it, according to MLive.

The five men reportedly fled the vehicle before some of them being arrested. Three suspects accepted plea deals promising prison time, and one suspect remains at large.

Marijuana is legal in Michigan, which was the first Midwest state to legalize its recreational use for adults over age 21, according to ClickOnDetroit. Although state law allows marijuana use, there are still specific rules regarding where its growth and use is permitted. Additionally, federal law still regulates the plant product.

This is not the first instance of a marijuana mishap in Michigan. A six-year-old Edgerton Elementary School student reportedly shared the mother’s marijuana edibles with classmates on April 29, 2022, resulting in several hospitalizations. The edibles were reportedly inserted in Life Savers gummies that the child’s mother kept in her refrigerator. The mother was charged with second-degree child abuse.