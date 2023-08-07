REPORT: Natalie Portman And Husband Are Separating After 11 Years Due To His Alleged Affair

Actress Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have reportedly decided to separate over his alleged affair, according to Page Six.

The news of their separation comes on the heels of Millepied reportedly cheating on Portman with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne, Page Six reported. Portman reportedly tried to salvage the marriage for the sake of the couple’s two children — Aleph and Amalia. (RELATED: Natalie Portman Opens Up About Being Sexualized As A Child)

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an unnamed source told US Magazine.

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied have separated after 11 years of marriage, Us Weekly reports. pic.twitter.com/866lwa6wGH — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 7, 2023

Rumors about the pair’s split intensified when Portman was seen publicly without her wedding ring on the 11th anniversary of her marriage, the outlet noted.

In June, sources close to Portman suggested that the actress believed the affair was a lapse of judgement, and that she wanted to see if she could regain her trust in Millepied. “Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” a source told US Magazine. Portman was reportedly “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust,” in hopes that her children would not “grow up in a broken home.”

Page Six reported that Portman learned of the alleged infidelity back in March.