Former NHL Goalie Gilles Gilbert Dies At 74

A former NHL goalie , Gilles Gilbert, died Saturday at 74 years old, according to a Monday announcement from the Boston Bruins.

Gilbert played a total of 416 games in his career and for three teams — the Minnesota North Stars, Detroit Red Wings and Bruins, according to the NHL. He compiled a 192-143 record with 60 ties, and also had 18 shutouts while tallying each a 3.27 goals-against average and .883 save percentage. In the 1975-76 campaign with Boston, Gilbert won 17 consecutive decisions, which was an NHL record at the time.

Gilbert was the goalie for multiple big moments in NHL history, being the one who gave up goals 498, 499 and 500 to Jean Beliveau (Montreal Canadians) in 1969-70. Beliveau became the fourth player in history to achieve the 500 mark, while Gilbert was just a rookie.

The Bruins are deeply saddened by the passing of former goaltender Gilles Gilbert, who spent seven seasons with the Black & Gold and ranks seventh in club history with 155 wins. Our thoughts are with Gilles’ family, friends, and teammates. 📰: https://t.co/aIrnqIipx1 pic.twitter.com/yPThjFD9pH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 7, 2023

In Game 7 of the 1979 NHL Semifinals while with the Bruins, Gilbert was scored on with a game-tying goal from Montreal’s Guy Lafleur with just 1:14 to go in regulation. The goal came after Boston was called for having too many players on the ice. In the contest, Gilbert had 47 saves, but the Bruins ultimately lost in overtime, 5-4. The Canadiens went on to win their fourth straight Stanley Cup championship.

In 1982, Gilbert was the goalie for the Red Wings. When the Vancouver Canucks became the first team in NHL history to score two penalty shot goals in the same game, Gilbert was the goalie. (RELATED: Chicago Blackhawks Owner Rocky Wirtz Dies Unexpectedly At 70)

In 32 playoff games (31 starts), Gilbert put up a 17-15 record with a 3.04 GAA. He also had a .895 save percentage and three shutouts to go along with it. Gilbert helped lead Boston to the 1974 Stanley Cup Final as the starting goalie, but the Bruins lost to the Philadelphia Flyers in six games.