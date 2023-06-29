How Embarrassing! Carey Price Gets Laughed At After Forgetting Name Of NHL Draft Pick He Was Announcing For Canadiens

Oh my God … the look of embarrassment on his face is so cringe.

After making up their mind on who they wanted to take in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens were ready to make the announcement — or at least they thought.

Revealing the pick Wednesday night for the Habs was legendary Canadiens goalie Carey Price, but when he stepped to the podium to announce the fifth-overall selection, he completely froze up and forgot David Reinbacher’s last name.

“Bon suir!” said Price. “The Canadiens de Montréal are proud to select David…”

Looking extraordinarily embarrassed, Price awkwardly looked back at Montreal brass and gave them a glance of panic, and to make matters worse, the crowd outright laughed at him. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes came in for an attempted save, but unfortunately by that time, the damage had already been done.

WATCH:

Carey Price is asked to announce the Montreal Canadiens’ selection at No. 5, only to not know the player’s name. 🏒📺🤣😬 pic.twitter.com/5FS3gslrLz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 28, 2023

Cringe! Cringe! Cringe! Holy cow, this is so cringe.

And it’s not even necessarily because he messed up, it’s the look on his face that got me. You could tell that he was crazy embarrassed, and I don’t know about y’all, but it personally had me feeling bad for him. I mean, dang, just imagine being in that position and then everybody just bursts out into laughter at you. (RELATED: REPORT: NBA Executives Believe Damian Lillard Will Be Changing Teams This Summer)

That’s some brutal stuff, man. Rough.