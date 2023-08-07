Snake And Hawk Attack A Woman At The Same Time In True Tag Team Style

This very well may be the strangest tag team ever.

A woman in Texas was attacked by both a snake and hawk at the same time while mowing her yard last week, according to Click2Houston.com. The woman was first attacked by the snake when it fell out of the sky, and then a hawk came into the picture by taking jabs at her (and the snake).

From Silsbee, Peggy Jones was on her tractor when all of a sudden she felt a snake wrapped around her arm.

“The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air. And then, this hawk was swooping down clawing at my arm over and over,” said Jones to Click2Houston.com. “I just kept saying, ‘Help me, Jesus, Help me, Jesus.’’

The hawk ended up ripping the snake off Jones’ arm and then flew away, doing so after at least four different attempts to swoop down and get the snake. Jones said blood was everywhere, which was shown in photos shared with Click2Houston.com.

WATCH:

Who needs The Usos when you have Snake and Hawk?

Which totally reminds me of Hawk and Animal, by the way, in the old school WWE WWF days.

So instead of Snake and Hawk, we’re going to call them Hawk and Snake — the modern day Road Warriors.

And now that The Usos appear to be over as a tag team…

…I’m thinking we’ve got to make Hawk and Snake the best tag team out now. (RELATED: Alleged Bigfoot Caught On Trail Camera In Florida)

Sounds legit to me.