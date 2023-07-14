REPORT: Woman’s ‘Oddly-Shaped’ Breasts End Up Being A Bra Full Of Snakes She Was Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle

Us human beings … we’re a weird species.

A woman was reportedly caught by customs officers in China attempting to smuggle in five live snakes that she had allegedly stuffed in her bra.

Her chest being a “weird” shape alerted Futian Port Passenger Inspection officers, prompting them to get the woman to take off her shirt, and that’s when they discovered the alleged snakes — that were tied up in stockings, by the way.

Trying to enter via boat, the woman was allegedly caught trying to get into Shenzhen, a major sub-provincial city in China, and also one of the areas where people are able to get into Hong Kong.

It was later revealed that the alleged reptiles were corn snakes, which are non-venomous and native to the United States, but illegal in China despite them being popular in their online marketplace. The ban is to prevent non-native species and spread of disease (and bacteria) to locals, however, they’re viewed as high-demand exotic pets in the communist nation because of their bright colors and docile nature.

First airports (and airplanes), and now boats — allegedly, of course.

You know, I’m starting to think that people are losing their minds no matter what kind of travel it is. We’ve seen the crazy stories with air travel, now here we are with an alleged boat. And is it me, or has road rage been worse than usual? (RELATED: REPORT: Texas Police Sergeant And Deputy Fired After Allegedly Having Sex With Each Other In Patrol Car)

And by the way, lady, give us back those alleged American snakes! They’re ours!