California Police Investigating 7-Eleven Employees For Viral Beatdown Of Robbery Suspect

A video capturing two 7-Eleven clerks standing up against a robbery suspect prompted an investigation by the Stockton Police Department (SPD), according to a news release posted Saturday.

According to police reports, the first robbery incident took place on July 28 at approximately 3:41 a.m. A 7-Eleven employee reported that a suspect entered the store and moved behind the counter, threatening to shoot the employee if he resisted. The suspect stole multiple packs of cigarettes and various other items and put them in a large garbage bag before fleeing the scene, according to an SPD news release.

The same suspect returned to the store on July 29, 2023, at around 12:27 a.m. The employee refused to comply with the suspect’s demand for money, so the suspect forcefully grabbed several food items, dumping them into a garbage bag once again. (RELATED: Bystander Urges 7-Eleven Owners To Sit Back And Let Robbery Happen. They Don’t Listen)

At approximately 3:05 a.m., officers responded to a call where they encountered an individual seeking medical aid. The man complained of pain in his leg and shoulder, yet claimed to have no knowledge of any assault against him. The officers arranged for the man to receive medical treatment at a nearby hospital, according to the news release.

“On Thursday August 3, 2023, thanks to the diligence of a witness recording the July 29 robbery and assault, the Stockton Police Department was able to combine the investigations of the suspected robberies and suspected assault,” SPD wrote.

The investigation is still ongoing.