7-Eleven Clerks Who Apparently Beat Thief ‘Shouldn’t Expect’ To Face Charges, District Attorney Says

San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas reportedly said Wednesday the 7-Eleven clerks who apparently beat a thief will likely face no charges.

Viral footage from July 29 showed two clerks apparently beating a thief with a rod after the individual apparently attempted to steal a shelf full of cigarettes and other items inside a 7-Eleven in Stockton, California. The Stockton Police Department is reportedly investigating the clerks for suspected assault. The thief reportedly needed medical attention after the incident.

“The Stockton 7-11 Store Clerks are not, and have never been, suspects of the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office,” District Attorney Ron Freitas said in a statement, according to KCRA. “Any Investigation going forward is to hold accountable the individual who threatened & attempted to rob them.”

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Two 7-Eleven employees stop and beat up a robber. People are fed up and finally fighting back! pic.twitter.com/78NfejfmNb — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) August 3, 2023

The thief allegedly robbed the store at 3:41 a.m. July 28 and stole multiple packs of cigarettes and various other items he stacked in a garbage bag, according to the Stockton Police Department’s press release. The alleged thief then reportedly returned July 29 at around 12:27 a.m. and allegedly stole items after the employee refused to give him money. (RELATED: ‘They Should Not Be Charged’: Leo Terrell Defends Store Clerks Under Investigation For Beating Alleged Thief)

Louis Benton, the man who filmed the apparent beating, defended the employees on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” by saying the clerks were simply defending their store.

“They was protecting their store. They didn’t hit the guy above the waist. It was all below the waist,” Benton said.