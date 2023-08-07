American Airlines Passenger Who Went On Rant About ‘Not Real’ Passenger Reportedly Identified

The woman responsible for the viral ‘not real’ passenger outburst on an American Airlines flight in July has reportedly finally been identified.

Tiffany Gomas, a 38-year-old marketing executive from Dallas, was reportedly engaged in a dispute with family members regarding stolen AirPods, according to the New York Post. Despite initial resistance, flight staff reportedly managed to escort Gomas off the aircraft.

It was her meltdown and baffling remarks that led to prolonged delays for fellow passengers aboard American Airlines Flight 1009, according to the New York Post.

Footage that circulated on TikTok depicted Gomas proclaiming, “I don’t give two fucks, but I am telling you right now — that motherfucker back there is not real.” The video triggered a wave of speculation among viewers, with theories emerging about the presence of a potential shapeshifter on the flight. (RELATED: ‘I’m Getting The F*ck Off’: Woman Apparently Hallucinating Freaks Out Over Imaginary Airplane Passenger)

Due to the alarming nature of her statements, “TSA personnel arrived at the scene to conduct a full rescreening of the aircraft,” a July 2 complaint said, per the New York Post.

Gomas, who was visibly flustered by the incident, received a “verbal criminal trespass notice” from the airline manager, the outlet noted. Following her complete removal from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the woman reportedly made multiple attempts to undergo TSA screening and re-enter the boarding area.

Ultimately, despite her lack of cooperation with the authorities, the Texas woman faced no formal criminal charges, the New York Post reported.

While Gomas may face a great deal of public embarrassment, Austin Attorney Adam Loewy told the outlet, “I doubt you’re going to see some big prosecution over it.”

In the upscale Dallas neighborhood of Lakewood, public records indicate the marketing executive resides in a lavish $2 million home, according to the New York Post. Furthermore, Gomas was deemed a ‘rising star’ by PPAI Magazine while serving as Vice President of Elevate Brand Marketing in 2017.