Cause Of Death Revealed For Former Child Star Who Died At Homeless Facility

The cause of death of former child star Austin Majors was confirmed Tuesday as an accidental fentanyl overdose, TMZ reported.

The former “NYPD Blue” actor died at age 27 at a homeless facility in Los Angeles on Feb. 11. At the time, it was suspected that his death was related to the deadly opioid, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Child Star From ‘NYPD Blue’ Dead At 27)

The autopsy results released Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office reveal that Majors cause of death was fentanyl toxicity. His place of death is listed as “residence,” and his manner of death is listed as “accidental,” TMZ reported.

Majors was known for his childhood role as Theo Sipowicz in the ABC drama series. He starred alongside actors David Caruso and Dennis Franz during his 48 episodes.

The actor also appeared in other shows like “Providence,” “American Dad!,” “ER,” “Hercules,” “Threshold,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “According To Jim,” “NCIS,” and “Desperate Housewives,” the outlet reported.

Majors has not appeared in television or film since 2009.

“Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever,” his family said in a statement released at the time of his death.