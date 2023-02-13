Child Star From ‘NYPD Blue’ Dead At 27

Austin Majors, former child star from “NYPD Blue,” died Saturday night at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

A source with direct information pertaining to the circumstances surrounding Majors’ death indicated that foul play is not suspected, according to TMZ. It is believed that Majors ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl, but an autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine his official cause of death. Toxicology results are likely to be completed in a few months, according to TMZ. Austin’s family issued a statement saying he “Was a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being,” according to TMZ.

The statement highlighted Austin’s passion for acting and his academic accolades.

“He took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School,” his family said.

“He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing,” they said, according to TMZ.

“Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with “Kids With a Cause”, and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever,” the statement said, according to TMZ.

In a statement released to Facebook, Kali said, “It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live,” according to Variety. (RELATED: REPORT: Sharon Stone’s Brother Dead At Age 57)

Majors played Theo, the son of the main character, Detective Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz) on “NYPD Blue.”

He also starred in “An Accidental Christmas,” “Volare,” and “According to Jim,” according to TMZ. Majors also appeared in “Christmas in Tinseltown,” “Treasure Planet,” “The Price of Air” and “The Legend of John Henry,” according to Variety.