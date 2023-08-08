Jonathan Turley Lays Out Reason Jack Smith Might Torpedo Chances Of Early Trump Verdict

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley laid out Tuesday why special prosecutor Jack Smith might torpedo any chance of convicting former President Donald Trump.

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum first asked Turley whether having cameras in the courtroom would be a good idea.

“What is the argument, do you think, for cameras in this courtroom given the very unique nature of what we’re gonna watch play out in this campaign?”

“I generally support cameras in courtroom,” Turley said. “This is going to be not just one of the most famous trials of all time, but it’s gonna be a trial that — you’re gonna have really a jury of tens of millions of people. When they go to the polls many of them will be voting on what they consider to be the merit of these charges.”

Turley, however, noted the “odds” are stacked against permitting cameras in the courtroom.

MacCallum then noted Smith’s recent attempt to have a protective order used to prevent Trump from discussing too much about his cases. (RELATED: ‘Bulldoze The First Amendment’: Jonathan Turley Slams Attempts To Silence Trump With Gag Order During Election Cycle)

“It’s fairly common for judges to restrict parties in what they can say publicly, but this is not your normal case,” Turley said.

“He’s got to be able to discuss this case. There is an alternative of course, and not a bad one, the judge can simply say that the trial be held after the election. Then there may be less pressure on Trump and others to discuss these matters. But if you really wanna try this case in the middle of a presidential election, then you’re gonna have to allow Trump a little leeway in talking about what the case is about,” Turley said.

“Both Jack Smith and the judge presiding over this case have suggested that they want to get this thing up and running, what do you think is going to happen?” MacCallum asked.

“Well there’s a very good reason why Jack Smith wants to beat the clock on this one. If Donald Trump is elected, he could pardon himself and he doesn’t have to wait for a trial, he could preemptively pardon himself, so could any Republican who might win in the White House and then Jack Smith would never see a jury in either of these cases. So he’s eager to get these in front of a jury and to get a verdict. But the problem is is that this guy’s dance card is getting pretty full,” Turley said.

“So the question I think for these courts is at what point do you have a serious due process question. I mean this guy is really being pursued from pillar to post and you’re gonna have to make a decision. I think the wise decision is to give it more time and allow these trials to occur after the election.”