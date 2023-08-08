Logan Paul Will Fight Dillon Danis

Logan Paul announced Tuesday he is set to re-enter the boxing ring to face Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, Dillon Danis, Oct. 14 in Manchester, England.

Danis, 29, is a former Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion and sometimes trains with world-famous fighter, Conor McGregor.

Paul expressed doubts about Danis showing up to the fight and had some fiery words for his upcoming opponent.

“I doubt this little parasite will show up but if he does I’m going to erase him from existence.”

Danis was scheduled to fight KSI in January but withdrew due to being “unprepared,” a report claimed. KSI has reportedly banned Danis from Misfits Boxing, alleging “disrespect” from Danis.

OCTOBER 14 I return to boxing after fighting Floyd Mayweather over 2 years ago. I doubt this little parasite will show up but if he does I’m going to erase him from existence. The PRIME Card — Oct 14 in Manchester, live on DAZN PPV! pic.twitter.com/vPtXN03VKO — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 8, 2023

McGregor expressed enthusiasm for his friend’s return to the boxing ring, tweeting “Dillon Danis Returns!”

There are no details as to whether the bout will be an exhibition or a professional fight, ESPN reported.

Paul leveraged his Youtube fame to begin a new career as a boxer by first fighting KSI in 2018, where he lost by split decision.

If the fight in England holds up, it is worth noting KSI will be fighting on the same card against Tommy Fury, which should make for an interesting dynamic on fight night. (RELATED: Logan Paul Feared Jake Paul Would Commit Suicide)

Danis holds a 2-0 record in Bellator MMA, and this bout against Paul will be his professional boxing debut.