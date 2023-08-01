Logan Paul Feared Jake Paul Would Commit Suicide

Logan Paul spoke out in the new Netflix documentary, “Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child,” about his fear that his brother, Jake Paul, would commit suicide.

Logan reportedly explained the impact online trolls and critics had on his brother. Logan detailed his fear that the backlash Jake faced after multiple controversies would leave him at a low point he wouldn’t be able to bounce back from, according to TMZ.

“I mean, both my dad and I felt worried for my brother’s life,” Logan said. “Jake’s always been pretty emotionally unpredictable, and volatile,” Logan said.

Much of the hatred fans had for Jake came from his outlandish pranks and his wild-child personality, per TMZ. His outrageous stunts reportedly led to angry neighbors and a tainted reputation. Ultimately, Disney’s “Bizaardvark” severed ties with Jake, and he was subsequently yanked from a number of profitable endorsement deals, according to TMZ.

“It was easy to rip me apart,” Jake said. “It became a thing to hate Jake Paul.”

Logan revealed the internet’s obsession with hating his brother became all-encompassing. The worse things got, and the louder the haters became, the more concerned he and his father would become for Jakes mental well-being. He realized the toll it was taking on him.

“There was a point where we were both legitimately concerned that Jake was going to kill himself,” he said.

Jake touched on the toll this level of targeted hatred had on him.

“It’s not easy to be hated by the whole entire world and it creates a very dark mental place,” he said, according to TMZ.(RELATED: Jake Paul Breaks $421,000 Ferrari The Day He Bought It)

Jake moved on by setting his sights on boxing and has since earned the respect of boxing legend Mike Tyson, proving his actual skills in the sport.

“I wasn’t happy. Boxing made me feel … alive again,” Jake said.

“Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child” was released August 1.