Logan Paul Gets Into Fight With Fan At Jake Paul’s Boxing Match After Winning Bout At WWE SummerSlam

Say what you want about the Paul brothers, but they’re both G’s.

Logan Paul went all-out Saturday night for his brother Jake Paul, making sure he made it to his boxing match against Nate Diaz with only a limited amount of time to get from Michigan to Texas. He ended up making it, but showed up in his wrestling gear after being unable to change his clothes.

Re-signing with WWE back in April, Logan fought Ricochet at the sports entertainment giant’s SummerSlam Premium Live Event (PLE) in Detroit — doing so to kick off the show at around 8:00 p.m. ET.

When he made his entrance, he was slammed with boos — as he always is — which, quite frankly, makes me root for the guy.

The match went on for around 30 minutes, with Paul and Ricochet putting on an absolute show in a bout I originally thought was going to be a snooze-fest. I was so incredibly wrong and instead was happy to be an entertained wrestling fan.

I’m sure you can understand why Paul has been a rising star in WWE so quickly when you see crazy moves like this:

And that stardom is continuing to rise following Paul getting the dub after getting brass knuckles from some mysterious individual. I’m still wondering who that guy was.

Logan Paul finished Ricochet with brass knuckles 😳 #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/7k2N2WGwcK — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) August 6, 2023

As soon as the match ended, Logan rushed over to the airport and flew down to Dallas via a private jet to catch the boxing match between his brother, Jake, and UFC legend Nate Diaz.

.@LoganPaul is flying from Detroit to Dallas after his WWE match to watch his lil bro @JakePaul fight Nate Diaz 🛩️ #PaulDiaz pic.twitter.com/UhuQzhF7o7 — ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2023

Logan decided to save some time by not changing his clothes and just sticking with his wrestling gear. In fact, he saved enough time to have the opportunity to hang out with his brother a little bit before his fight with Diaz.

But despite his SummerSlam match already happening, Logan had more action on his plate he didn’t even know was going to happen until he got to Dallas. (RELATED: Elon Musk Says Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Will Be Livestreamed On Twitter, Proceeds Will Be Donated To Veterans)

Jake was a G in the ring against Diaz, getting the victory and bumping his career record in boxing to 7-1. And while that was going on, both Logan and his father were brawling it out with a fan in the crowd, quickly escalating from the initial spark.

WATCH:

Logan Paul got into it with a fan ringside during Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 😳 pic.twitter.com/ndkuZ4nZMO — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) August 6, 2023

Needless to say, it was a huge night for the Paul brothers. Logan beat Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam, glided in a private jet to see Jake take out Nate and also provided some entertainment of his own (joined alongside his dad — family fun!) in a ringside scuffle.

WHAT A NIGHT @JAKEPAUL WE DID IT pic.twitter.com/DIUztbWuGu — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 6, 2023

And just like that, the Paul brothers become even more iconic.